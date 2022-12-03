Home / Cities / Pune News / Demand to waive off property tax of religious places in Pune

Demand to waive off property tax of religious places in Pune

pune news
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 11:39 PM IST

Representatives from various religious institutions met with additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar and requested that the religious institutions’ property taxes be waived

Several religious trusts’ office bearers met to discuss the issue in Pune (Representative image)
Several religious trusts’ office bearers met to discuss the issue in Pune (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent

Representatives from various religious institutions met with additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar and requested that the religious institutions’ property taxes be waived.

The delegation, led by Congress leader Sanjay Balgude, met with Khemnar and presented their demands. Several religious trusts’ office bearers recently met to discuss the issue. For the congregation, representatives from temples, churches, mosques, and other religious centres were present.

Balgude said, “We appealed to the municipal corporation that in the year 2005, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee and general body approved the resolution to waive off property tax for all talims and old religious structures. Pune city has many old religious structures which are from Shivaji Maharaj, Peshwa and British eras. Even the talims are hundred years old.”

He further added that the civic body and government can jointly decide to waive off various taxes for these religious structures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out