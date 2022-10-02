Dengue, Covid have overlapping symptoms, Pune doctors advise caution

Amid a spike in dengue cases, many patients are unable to understand the difference in symptoms of dengue and Covid-19 infections. Doctors noted that both are different and simple tests can clinically clarify the diagnosis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As monsoon activity has receded, there are still cases of dengue on the rise. Since January, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported at least 319 confirmed cases and at least 3,018 suspected cases in the city limits.

In PMC limits, 708,815 cases of Covid-19 are detected with 9,746 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic. The active cases as of Sunday as per the state health department were 954 in Pune district.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) hospital board of India, Pune chapter said that patients should visit doctors if there are symptoms of either of the diseases.

“Dengue and Covid-19 do have some overlapping symptoms but the primary symptoms of Covid-19 are respiratory. High-grade fever and fatigue are common in both. In Covid19 fatigue and fever comes and goes. Doctors often do investigations like RTPCR to rule out Covid-19. However, dengue incidence is more because of the rainy season,” said Dr Patil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that when the dengue test comes positive, doctors advise patients to hydrate more.

“Doctors monitor platelets if dengue is positive. Moreover, dengue conditions are manageable by taking rest and hydrating more. Most of the dengue cases are managed in OPD only. However, after eight days of dengue, there is a condition called dengue shock. Patients should follow up during this time more,” said Dr Patil.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief at PMC, said that dengue has high fever and rashes as the most common symptoms.

“Patients should consult doctors if they have high fever as the cases of dengue are on the rise due to the monsoon,” said Dr Wavare.