Dentist who mocked Ketan Agarwal’s death suspended for five years by dental body

The All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA) has suspended dentist Muskan Soni from its membership and removed her as treasurer of its Madhya Pradesh unit for five years with immediate effect over an Instagram Story allegedly mocking the death of Ketan Agarwal.

That guy, he had no hair. If you say such lies, you will obviously die, Soni wrote on social media. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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In the viral video, Soni said, “That guy, he had no hair. If you say such lies, you will obviously die,” triggering widespread outrage on social media.

Following the backlash, she issued a video apology expressing regret over her remarks.

In a suspension order shared on AIDSA’s social media handles, the association said: “Dr Muskan Soni, appointed as Treasurer, AIDSA Madhya Pradesh, has been found to have committed acts of indiscipline and made highly inappropriate, offensive, and disrespectful remarks regarding the late Mr Ketan Agrawal, in violation of the Constitution, Code of Conduct, and ethical values of AIDSA.”