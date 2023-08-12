State govt calls meeting to discuss Purandar Airport

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday stated that despite having all clearances from central and state agencies, the Purandar Airport work is pending only due to land acquisition issues. To expedite the land acquisition process, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called a meeting next week, Fadnavis confirmed during the inauguration of the newly built Chandani Chowk flyover on Saturday. Despite having all clearances from central and state agencies, the Purandar Airport work is pending only due to land acquisition issues (HT FILE PHOTO)

The state government’s attempts at land acquisition have seen resistance from local farmers, and according to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the government is now planning a higher compensation for the farmers.

“Although the government wants to take everyone along, not everyone can be satisfied even as projects such as airports are crucial and must be completed at the earliest. Now we are working on a compensation package under which farmers will be able to purchase agricultural lands elsewhere,” said Ajit Pawar during the inauguration of the Chandani Chowk flyover.

According to Fadnavis, Pune urgently needs a new Airport as the current facility is a strategic airfield for Indian Air Force, which is planning to bring additional squadrons. Therefore, any major additions to the civil aviation infrastructure and flights are almost impossible.

“We have a lot of requirements and inquiries for starting direct international flights to various cities from Pune, but we are unable to give slots to them,” Fadnavis said.

“The Central government has given all the permission required for Purandar Airport. Now, we need to speed up the land acquisition process. We have requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to call a meeting for the same and it is scheduled for next week,” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also added that the addition of Ajit Pawar to the government will help to expedite the process, as Pawar represents Baramati, which is adjacent to Purandar.

Fadnavis said, “In the last few years, some IT companies moved out of Pune to other parts but now due to infrastructure issues, IT companies from Bengaluru want to shift base to Pune. Even many manufacturers are willing to set up plants around Pune. If Pune had a new airport, it would help to attract all these investors. “

