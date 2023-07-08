Ajit Pawar misses usual Pune visit, sticks to Mumbai as base

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has decided to keep his base in Mumbai. Pawar, who usually visited Pune and Baramati every weekend, refrained from it, after his rebellion from uncle Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar would usually visit Pune and Baramati every weekend. (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Considering the current legal fight pertaining to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Pawar preferred to stay in Mumbai this weekend, said officials.

Ajit Pawar was scheduled to attend an award ceremony event by NCP leader Appa Renuse on Saturday, however, he avoided visiting the city for the programme.

Pradeep Deshmukh who was appointed as working President of the city unit by Ajit Pawar said, “Party workers are eagerly waiting for Ajit dada’s visit to Pune as many of them want to felicitate him for his new responsibilities. He will soon visit the city and meet party workers.”

A senior NCP leader who is a Sharad Pawar loyalist, requesting anonymity said, “I have good relations with Ajit Pawar and have known him for the past two-three decades. Even when he was in a position in the state cabinet, he would ensure that he visited the home district. However, the situation is different now. After he rebelled, it would be mentally tough for him to visit Baramati.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A leader from Ajit Pawar faction said, “Though Sharad Pawar said he would go to the public rather than having a legal battle, he has already started one. To counter the legal battle, it is best if Ajit dada remains in Pune for the next few days.”

Though the Ajit Pawar remained in Mumbai, another minister from Pune district Dilip Walse-Patil visited the city on Saturday. He is visiting his assembly constituency on Sunday and meeting party workers at Manchar- Ambegaon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON