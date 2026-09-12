Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar reviews Ganeshotsav preparations

PUNE: With thousands of devotees expected to throng Pune during Ganeshotsav, the state government on Friday directed all agencies to bolster traffic, security, cleanliness and crowd management arrangements across the city.

Deputy chief minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Friday reviewed preparations at a meeting held at the divisional commissioner’s office. (HT)

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Deputy chief minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Friday reviewed preparations at a meeting held at the divisional commissioner’s office. She stressed that the festival should be safe, orderly and enjoyable for citizens and visitors.

“Let us celebrate this year’s Ganeshotsav in a safe, disciplined and pleasant atmosphere through the collective efforts of all departments,” Pawar said.

She directed officials to deploy additional manpower during peak hours as hordes are expected to arrive by trains, buses and other means of public transport. Separate plans have been sought for traffic and the masses during cultural programmes that are expected to draw thousands. Officials have been asked to publicise traffic diversions, alternative routes, parking arrangements, and crowded locations in advance.

Pawar also stressed the safety of women, children and the elderly. She directed the police to maintain round-the-clock patrolling in crowded areas to prevent incidents of chain-snatching and pickpocketing. She also directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply, particularly in rural areas; and adequate lighting, security and cleanliness at the immersion sites. The civic administration has been asked to ensure proper collection and disposal of Nirmalya, and a sufficient number of toilets and adequate lighting at the ghats. Pawar urged all departments to learn from the difficulties faced last year and improve coordination. She said that the tradition of Pune’s Ganeshotsav should be preserved while ensuring compliance with High Court (HC) directions.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Pune mayor Manjusha Nagpure inspected immersion ghats at Panchaleshwar temple near Garware College; and at the Vitthal temple, Lakdipul. She reviewed cleanliness, Nirmalya collection, security, lighting and other facilities. Civic officials have been directed to complete pending arrangements at the earliest to avoid inconvenience to devotees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Pune mayor Manjusha Nagpure inspected immersion ghats at Panchaleshwar temple near Garware College; and at the Vitthal temple, Lakdipul. She reviewed cleanliness, Nirmalya collection, security, lighting and other facilities. Civic officials have been directed to complete pending arrangements at the earliest to avoid inconvenience to devotees. {{/usCountry}}

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Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said that potholes on major roads are being repaired. The civic body has also arranged public toilets, additional lighting, public address systems, CCTV monitoring and emergency response teams. Medical teams will be stationed at crowded locations.

The Pune Metro, too, has made special arrangements for the festival. Maha-Metro managing director Shravan Hardikar said that the Mandai station should be used only for exit during the festival. Devotees visiting various Ganpati pandals have been advised to use Kasba Peth or Swargate stations on the underground corridor.