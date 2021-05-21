Despite anti-encroachment drive, vendors and crowds return to footpaths outside Market Yard

Despite anti-encroachment drives conducted on Shivneri road, in front of Market Yard – Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not been able to control the footfall of customers, with vendors continuing to occupy the footpaths.

On the eve of the weekend lockdown, the rush outside Market Yard on Friday was substanial.

“These vendors have come back. Now we will conduct joint inquiry,” said Madhukar Garad, administrator and secretary, APMC, Gultekdi Market Yard, Pune.

When HT visited the site, it found that most customers were not wearing masks and social distancing was not maintained.

With only 50 per cent of outlets allowed to function inside the Market Yard, vendors have taken to the streets and footpaths outside.

“The crowd doubles on Friday. Buyers are not only residents, but also many retails shopkeepers. Hotel owners also buy vegetables for two days,” said Yash Trivedi, a vegetable vendor.

Ashwini Shinde, resident of Shivneri road, said, “We hardly see any police around to control the crowd. After the anti- encroachment drive, for two days it was ok. Then the vendors came back.”

“Every day we are seizing goods on Shivneri road,” said Megha Raut, encroachment drive officer, Bibwewadi ward office.

Another encroachment drive officer on the request of anonymity, said, “Twice a week we conduct an encroachment drive on Shivneri road, at Market Yard, but these vendors return every time. We are in talks with the higher authorities to take stricter action against these vendors.”