Pune: Ambegaon police registered a case on Wednesday against multiple developers and their partners for allegedly using forged planning permissions, commencement certificates and occupancy certificates to execute sale deeds and facilitate property transactions. The forged documents listed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) as the issuing authority.

Developers booked for using forged PMRDA approvals to sell properties

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The FIR names several developers, partnership firms and their partners, including representatives of Sai Swaraj Developers, Shivai Associates, Venkatesh Developers, Construction and Developers, Rajlaxmi Developers and builders, and several individuals associated with these firms.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by Ravindra Namdev Koli (46), a government official attached to the office of the Sub-Registrar Class II, Ambegaon, following verification of documents submitted for the registration of sale deeds between January 14 and February 20, 2026.

Police said the accused attached the fabricated documents to sale deeds presented before the sub-registrar’s office, enabling the registration of property transactions. They added that the forged documents gave prospective buyers the impression that the projects had received all mandatory approvals from planning authorities.

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{{^usCountry}} The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to cheating, forgery, use of forged documents and criminal conspiracy, as well as provisions of the Registration Act, 1908. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to cheating, forgery, use of forged documents and criminal conspiracy, as well as provisions of the Registration Act, 1908. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators are also examining all sale deeds and supporting documents submitted before the sub-registrar’s office to ascertain the scale of the alleged fraud.