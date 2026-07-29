Pune: The directorate of higher education (DHE) has directed all non-agricultural universities in Maharashtra to approve appointments of clock hour basis (CHB) teachers by July 31, warning that delay resulting in non-payment of honorarium will be the responsibility of the universities and colleges concerned. DHE mandates July 31 approval deadline for CHB teachers

In a directive issued on Tuesday to registrars of all non-agricultural universities and joint directors of higher education, the director of higher education instructed institutions to strictly adhere to the timeline prescribed under the Government Resolution (GR) dated October 17, 2022, for CHB appointments.

The DHE said the move is aimed at ensuring that teaching activities begin smoothly from the first day of the academic year. It noted that proposals for approval of CHB appointments are often kept pending at the university level, leading to delays in the disbursement of honorarium.