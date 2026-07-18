Dhol-tasha pandals come up early across city, spark permission concerns

Even as the Ganesh festival is nearly two months away, several dhol-tasha pathaks have already begun setting up practice pandals across different parts of the city. While preparations for the annual festival have started much earlier this year, the emergence of pandals at several new locations, particularly in the suburban areas, has raised concerns over unauthorised occupation of public spaces and inadequate enforcement by civic authorities.

A prominent example is the area opposite Katraj Zoo, where multiple Dhol-Tasha pathaks had erected pandals on the footpath. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

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A prominent example is the area opposite Katraj Zoo, where multiple Dhol-Tasha pathaks had erected pandals on the footpath. The temporary structures occupied pedestrian space, forcing people to walk on the road and causing inconvenience to commuters. Similar pandals are also coming up in other parts of the city.

Following complaints from local residents, the Bharati Vidyapeeth police took action against some pathaks and asked them to vacate the space.

Senior Inspector Mansing Patil of Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station said, “After receiving complaints, we called the office-bearers of the concerned dhol-tasha pathaks to the police station and instructed them to remove the pandal erected on the footpath. They were warned not to occupy public spaces without obtaining the necessary permissions.”

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{{^usCountry}} As per the prescribed procedure, dhol-tasha pathaks must obtain permission from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) before erecting a pandal. They must also seek police approval regarding permissible noise levels during practice sessions and obtain clearance from the traffic police to ensure that the structures do not obstruct traffic movement or public access. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the prescribed procedure, dhol-tasha pathaks must obtain permission from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) before erecting a pandal. They must also seek police approval regarding permissible noise levels during practice sessions and obtain clearance from the traffic police to ensure that the structures do not obstruct traffic movement or public access. {{/usCountry}}

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However, several pathaks reportedly bypass the mandatory permission process and begin constructing pandals without obtaining approvals from the concerned authorities. Despite the structures being erected on footpaths and other public spaces, PMC officials have largely not initiated action, raising questions about the enforcement of civic rules.

Somnath Bankar of the PMC’s Encroachment Department said, “Permission is issued by the PMC. However, no permission is granted for setting up pandals on footpaths or other public amenities. If any such cases come to our notice, we will take action against them.”

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Police Inspector Mangesh Pawar of Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station said, “The police provide permission to dhol-tasha pathaks regarding noise limits. However, we have not received any request so far from the pathaks in the Katraj Zoo area.”

The emergence of unauthorised pandals well before the festival has once again highlighted the need for stricter monitoring by civic authorities. Residents have urged the PMC, police and traffic department to conduct inspections and ensure that all dhol-tasha pathaks obtain the necessary permissions before occupying public spaces for festival preparations.