Diamonds worth ₹48 lakh seized from Sharjah passenger at Pune airport
PUNE Officers of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Pune Customs on March 17 seized 3,000 diamonds (round brilliant cut and bagguets) of total 75 carat weight, valued at ₹48.66 lakh, from a passenger who arrived in Pune from Sharjah.
“This is first time diamonds were seized at Pune airport. Earlier, in last month we had caught a person with gold,” said IRS Dhananjay Kadam, custom officer at Pune’s Lohegaon international airport.”
“The passenger was intercepted and a thorough examination of his baggage was done. We found the diamonds concealed in the pouches in a pair of trousers packed in his baggage. The diamonds attempted to smuggle into India were seized under Customs Act ,1962”, said Yashodhan Wanage, commissioner, CGST, Pune.
