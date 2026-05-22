Diesel crisis cripples Lasalgaon onion market, may affect auction

Fuel scarcity related to the US-Iran conflict has hit the country’s largest onion wholesale market hard. Traders at the Lasalgaon mandi, located approximately 56 km from Nashik city, claimed transportation of the vegetable to different states is stalled because trucks are unavailable.

Nashik onions are highly sought after for their superior quality, primarily the ‘Nashik Red’ or ‘Niphad Red’ varieties. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Traders dispatch about 50 onion-laden trucks daily from Lasalgaon to various states, including Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi and Gujarat. Nashik onions are highly sought after for their superior quality, primarily the ‘Nashik Red’ or ‘Niphad Red’ varieties.

Traders are now considering abstaining from onion auctions fearing heavy financial losses.

The Lasalgaon Merchants Association (LMA) wrote to the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), demanding immediate resolution of the issue and warning of a traders’ boycott of the daily auction starting May 25.

LMA secretary Pravin Kadam told HT that transporters are facing difficulties arranging trucks for ferrying onions and foodgrains because the diesel supply has become erratic.

“Our feedback is that transporters are not getting the required amount of fuel for their vehicles. Consequently, the supply of trucks has become extremely low; they cannot provide 10 trucks a day. We want the APMC authorities to intervene and resolve this issue. If not, it would not be prudent for the traders to participate in the auctions,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Kadam also said that the few consignments being dispatched are taking longer than usual to reach their destinations, leading to issues with freshness and rot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kadam also said that the few consignments being dispatched are taking longer than usual to reach their destinations, leading to issues with freshness and rot. {{/usCountry}}

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Over 250 traders in Lasalgaon are involved in daily auctioning of onions and foodgrains. If they proceed with their decision to boycott auctions, the farmers will bear the brunt. They would not be able to sell their produce in the mandi, resulting in huge financial losses. Many farmers lack proper storage facilities which could cause the produce to rot.

Nashik-based transporter Bharat Shinde cited the erratic availability of diesel at most petrol pumps as the reason for not providing trucks.

“Some of the transporters are not ready to ferry consignments to other parts of the country because they fear their vehicles might get stuck,” he said.

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A Lasalgaon APMC functionary admitted that truck availability has decreased. “We have informed our senior authorities that the LMA has decided not to participate in the auction from May 25,” the office-bearer added.

Significantly, a team from the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) under the Union ministry is currently in Nashik to review preparations by two central agencies - Nafed and NCCF - to procure 2 lakh tons of onions from farmers. This is part of the Centre’s initiative to create buffer stock and also stabilise wholesale onion prices.

Meanwhile, Nashik district collector Ayush Prasad directed the local authorities of the two agencies to carry out the procurement process transparently, an official from the collectorate office said.

As the situation is fluid, stakeholders are currently adopting a ‘wait and watch’ policy. Traders await a positive reply from the APMC before May 25. The committee is pinning its hopes on the district administration to resolve the fuel issue plaguing the transporters, so that onion-laden trucks can travel unhindered on the roads once again.

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