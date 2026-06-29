Doctor, agent arrested as Kedgaon foeticide probe widens; total rises to nine

Pune: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged illegal prenatal sex determination and female foeticide racket in Kedgaon has arrested another doctor and an alleged agent.

A woman getting her sonography done at Beed city, Beed district, India, on Thursday, June 7, 2012. Photo by- Vidya Subramanian (Hindustan Times)

The arrested accused have been identified as Dr Sumant Tukaram Shitole, 38, attached to Mangalmurti Hospital in Pargaon, Daund taluka, and Bapurao Pandharinath Jamble, 57, a resident of Vasunde village. Police arrested both on June 26 after investigators gathered substantial evidence linking them to the racket.

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The two accused were produced before a Daund court on Saturday, which remanded them to police custody until July 1 for further investigation.

Officials said the latest development brings the total number of arrests in the case to nine, including five doctors.

Other arrested accused have been identified as Annasaheb Giri, Dr Atul Ankush Jadhav, Narendra Sahebrao Thakare, Dr Sangeeta Pandurang Gaikwad, Sadichha Shinde, Amit Tengale, Sachin Kadam.

According to SIT officials, Dr Shitole allegedly performed illegal abortions on pregnant women who had earlier undergone unlawful prenatal sex determination by main accused Giri. Police alleged that the women were brought to Mangalmurti Hospital in Pargaon, where the abortions were carried out in violation of the law.

Investigators said Jamble served as an agent in the network. During the probe, police found that he allegedly supplied restricted medicines and injections used for illegal abortions to the main accused at Parth Hospital, Kedgaon, run by Gaikwad.

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{{^usCountry}} The Yavat police registered a case under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Yavat police registered a case under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act. {{/usCountry}}

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The SIT is headed by police inspector Santosh Tasgaonkar of Yavat police station under the supervision of senior Pune rural police officers.

Tasgaonkar said, “Female foeticide and illegal prenatal sex determination are serious crimes and a blot on society. We will continue to identify every doctor, agent and intermediate involved in the racket and ensure they face strict legal action.”