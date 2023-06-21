Doctor allegedly kills wife, 2 children and ends life

Pune: A veterinary doctor allegedly murdered his wife, their two young children before dying by suicide at Varvand village in Pune district, according to the police.

The bodies were found at room number 201 of Ganga Sagar Park in Varvand village on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Dr Atul Shivaji Divekar (42), his wife Pallavi Atul Divekar (39), Advait Atul Divekar (11) and Vedantika Atul Divekar (7).

According to preliminary investigations conducted by the Pune rural police, the motive behind the act remains unclear, as family, friends, and colleagues struggle to comprehend what could have driven the popular and respected man to take the extreme step.

“Prima facie it seems that the deceased veterinarian might have killed his wife by strangling and later killed two children by drowning them at a nearest well,” a police official said.

Police found the body of veterinarian hanging in his house. A suicide note recovered from the spot mentions that he committed the crime due to a dispute with his wife. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and police will carry out further probe.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

