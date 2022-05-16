Doctor, family members booked for domestic violence, dowry harassment

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
As per the allegations in the complaint lodged by the woman, she was subject to digital sexual assault using an alcohol bottle
Published on May 16, 2022 11:19 PM IST
PUNE A doctor, his parents, sister, and the sister’s in-laws were booked for domestic violence against a 37-year-old woman from Pune pursuing a PhD.

The assault happened in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, however, a complaint and subsequent case was registered in Pune and later transferred to Madhya Pradesh.

As per the allegations in the complaint lodged by the woman, she was subject to digital sexual assault using an alcohol bottle.

The husband is an ENT surgeon and the two were married on April 27 this year in Pune. The man and his father, who claimed to be an ex-Army officer, allegedly started physically assaulting her for not paying enough for the wedding and not giving enough dowry.

When the couple moved to Gujarat, where the doctor works, the in-laws threw her out for not bringing money from her parents. She managed to reach Pune and lodged a complaint, according to her lawyers Pushkar Patil and Sajan Mahbubani.

A case was registered under Sections 498(a), 376, 377, 341, 323, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Wanowrie police station. The case has now been transferred to the appropriate police station in Madhya Pradesh.

