Doctor who refused admission to patient transferred to ICU ward of Jijamata Hospital

The health department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), on Friday, transferred a female doctor from Jijamata Hospital, who allegedly denied admission to an ailing patient who visited the hospital during the wee hours, from the casualty department to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

As per the officials, the incident happened on October 5 at 3.40 am at Jijamata Hospital, Pimpri. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The decision has been taken to avoid the doctor’s direct communication with the public and kin, said officials.

As per the officials, the incident happened on October 5 at 3.40 am at Jijamata Hospital, Pimpri.

The patient Umesh Sanas, complaining of fever, chills, weakness, body aches and uneasiness, visited the hospital’s emergency department requesting hospitalisation. Sanas was denied admission stating the hospital doesn’t admit patients during the wee hours and was asked to come the next day at 9 am.

After several requests and humiliation, the patient was admitted on the condition of paying ₹1,300 for admission. Following the gross violation of the patient’s rights charter the Jagruk Nagrik Mahasangh, a citizens’ forum from Pimpri-Chinchwad, complained to the civic body demanding action against the errant doctor.

HT highlighted the issue on October 12 about the gross violation of the patient’s rights charter by the doctor at the civic hospital in a news article titled, ‘PCMC hospital doc refuses admission to an ailing patient during wee hours’. Taking the cognizance of reports the authorities swung into action.

Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer, PCMC, said, “The doctor has been transferred to the ICU department as there will be no direct communication of the doctor with the public and kin. We have received the investigation report from the hospital in charge. However, during the investigation, the doctor has also alleged that the patient created chaos at the hospital.”

“We will call the doctor and patient on Monday to solve the issue. Looking at the past record of the doctor, stern action was avoided as it would demoralise other healthcare staff,” added Dr Gophane.

Nitin Yadav, president, Jagruk Nagrik Mahasangh, said, the intention behind the complaint was to prevent such gross violations of patient’s rights by doctors and hospitals.

“We are going to visit the hospital to check if the hospital has put up the patients’ rights charter to make all patients aware of their rights. Details of higher authorities to contact in such incidents should be also put up by the hospital,” he said.

