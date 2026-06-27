DPGU opens admissions for 2026–27

Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU), established by Dr. D.Y. Patil Unitech Society, has opened admissions for the 2026–27 academic year. The university offers industry-focused programmes through its six schools—Technology and Research, Pharmacy and Research, Management and Research, Hospitality and Tourism, Liberal Arts, and Psychology—covering Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Hospitality, Psychology, and allied disciplines. HTC

Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU), established by Dr. D.Y. Patil Unitech Society, has opened admissions for the 2026–27 academic year. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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British Council to hold UK pre-departure briefing

Pune: The British Council will host its Study UK Pre-Departure Briefing on 16 July 2026 from 3 pm to 5 pm (IST) for Indian students with conditional or unconditional offers from UK universities for the Autumn/Winter 2026 intake.

The virtual session will cover visas, accommodation, travel, health, wellbeing, and student life, with insights from UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), the British Universities’ International Liaison Association (BUILA), UK alumni, and current students. HTC

Infinix launches SMART 20 with AI features

Pune: Infinix has launched the SMART 20 smartphone with One-Tap Infinix AI powered by Folax and XOS 16 based on Android 16.

The phone offers AI-powered document scanning, song recognition, scheduling, and voice assistance. Key features include a 6.78-inch 120Hz display, MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate processor, IP64 dust and water resistance, Ultra Link for offline calling and messaging up to one kilometre, and a 5,200mAh battery with 15W fast charging. HTC

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