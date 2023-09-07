Dr Kalpana Baliwant takes charge as acting PMC medical health officer

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, deputy health officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), took charge as acting medical officer of health (MoH) of the PMC on Thursday. Dr Baliwant took charge after Dr Bhagwan Pawar’s transfer as assistant director of the public health department on Wednesday.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant (HT PHOTO)

Dr Baliwant began her medical service with the PMC from 2018 as a resident medical officer. She said she had completed 26 years of service with the PMC, and was promoted as deputy health chief six months ago. “With this opportunity to work as the health chief, I will focus on solving the staff crunch in the health department. I will work to better the PMC health facilities,” she said.

After the retirement of Dr S T Pardeshi in 2018, three officers from the state health services were appointed as health officers of the PMC. Dr Ramchandra Hankare was appointed as the PMC health chief in 2018. Later in October 2020, Dr Ashish Bharti was appointed in place of Dr Hankare as the PMC health chief. In March this year, Dr Pawar was appointed the PMC health chief in place of Dr Bharti.

It is after five years that someone from the PMC health department has been appointed as its head. With most of the health chiefs on deputation, the civic health department was facing a lot of problems as it became difficult and time-consuming for a deputed officer to understand the functions of the PMC health department.

