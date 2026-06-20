DRI dy director, family receive threats in Dawood’s name

PUNE: A deputy director of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) posted at the Pune Regional Unit filed a police complaint on Thursday, alleging that a person claiming association with Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company threatened him and his family after customs officials at the Mumbai international airport seized laptops and mobile phones from an associate who arrived from Dubai. The officer lodged the complaint at the Vimantal Police Station, which resulted in a non-cognizable offence being registered against Mushtaq Sheikh, 69, a resident of Wadi Bandar in Mumbai, and his associate.

A DRI deputy director filed a police complaint alleging that a person claiming association with Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company threatened him and his family. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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According to the police, the complainant, who has been serving as deputy director at the DRI Pune Regional Unit since 2024, received a phone call from Sheikh on June 3. Sheikh claimed to know one of the complainant’s informants and expressed interest in working as an informer for the DRI. Sheikh also requested a meeting, but the officer asked him to call back later.

Subsequently, on June 5 at 10 pm, Sheikh called again and said that customs officials at the Mumbai international airport had seized some laptops and mobile phones his associate brought from Dubai. He allegedly asked the officer to speak with the customs authorities and facilitate the items’ release. The officer refused the request.

Following the refusal, at 3:40 am on June 6, Sheikh allegedly sent 13 WhatsApp voice notes threatening the officer. He claimed that the airport action was taken because information had been passed to the Mumbai Air Intelligence Unit. He allegedly said he had been involved in smuggling activities for 30 years and that no one had stopped him before. He claimed strong connections with criminal gangs and warned that he would teach the officer and his family a lesson, preventing them from moving freely outside Pune. He also threatened to file complaints against the officer with the Prime Minister’s Office.

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{{^usCountry}} Later that day, the complainant received a phone call from a caller, who allegedly claimed he had been working for Dawood Ibrahim and the D-Company syndicate for the past three decades and was a well-known figure to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The caller allegedly extended threats not only to the complainant and his family but also to the DRI Pune Regional Unit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later that day, the complainant received a phone call from a caller, who allegedly claimed he had been working for Dawood Ibrahim and the D-Company syndicate for the past three decades and was a well-known figure to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The caller allegedly extended threats not only to the complainant and his family but also to the DRI Pune Regional Unit. {{/usCountry}}

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Confirming the registration of a case, Govind Jadhav, senior police inspector at Vimantal police station, said, “As per the complaint filed on Thursday, we have registered a non-cognizable offence and the case is being investigated by the Anti-Extortion Squad of the Pune city police.”

Senior police inspector Ram Rajmane from Anti-Extortion Squad-2 said, “We have approached the court and received permission to investigate the case. We have issued a notice to the accused to appear before us for further investigation.”