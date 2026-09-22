Dumper hits motorcycle in Mohammadwadi, leaving one dead

A 20-year-old student was killed and another seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a dumper near Raheja Vista Tower 7 in Mohammadwadi on Monday evening, police said.

The dumper driver was identified as Bhaganna Laxman Katbu, 34, police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accident occurred around 5 pm near the Shiv Shambhu Mahadev temple on the road connecting Lavanya Hotel to Raheja Vista Chowk. The motorcycle (MH 12 GB 8831), carrying Hamza Imran Sarkar, 20, and Wasim Khan, 20, was hit by a dumper (MH 12 VF 1965).

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Both sustained serious injuries. Hamza was declared dead, while Wasim was admitted to a hospital.

Wasim is a resident of NIBM Kubera Garden Society and studied at Savitribai Phule School in Aundh. Hamza was pursuing his education at MIT College.

A local resident alleged that an ambulance reached the spot nearly 50 minutes after the crash. The exact timeline of the emergency call and ambulance response is being ascertained.

The dumper driver was identified as Bhaganna Laxman Katbu, 34, police said. Police are examining the circumstances leading to the collision, including the movement of both vehicles and witness statements.

Kale Padal police are investigating the case. Police station in-charge Girisha Nimbalkar said, “The dumper driver has been taken into custody, and an FIR is being lodged against the accused for causing a fatal accident.”

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