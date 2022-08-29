Dumping of debris continues at Baner riverside

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been working on removing debris along the Mula river in Baner area since 2021. So far, the building department officials have managed to clear 41,360.35 cubic metres of debris across Mula river, but there are still some landowners who are throwing debris along the river, said officials.

In 2020, the NGT passed orders to clear unauthorised or illegal constructions in the blue line area of Baner. The blue line demarcates the flood line of the water body.

Recently, the civic officials visited the site along with volunteers of Pune-based NGO Jeevitnadi Living River Foundation and found that private land owners at survey no 255/3 were throwing debris up to the blue line to grab the land.

“We have issued notices following the order of the NGT regarding removal of debris from the Mula river, but there are still four to five land owners who are throwing debris into the river,” said Sandesh Kulavmode, junior engineer, building permission department of PMC.

“We have been working continuously since 2020 for removing debris from the river. So far in the Baner-Balewadi area, we have made 3,805 trips of dumpers each carrying 10.87 cubic metres of debris until August 20, 2022,” added Kulavmode.

“The construction debris has been picked up across the Mula river flowing across three places in Baner viz Ram Nadi, Mula river junction, Jupiter hospital and Tamhane chowk,” he said.

Subha Kulkarni, Jeevitnadi volunteer, who was part of the monitoring team, said, “At least 10 to 12 feet dumping was noted at the site by out team in 2020. The issue was raised and then regular monitoring with PMC started from March 2021.”