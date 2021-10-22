Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Economic Offences Wing seizes 5 cars belonging to Samruddha Jeevan group
pune news

Economic Offences Wing seizes 5 cars belonging to Samruddha Jeevan group

Mahesh Motewar, managing director of the Samruddha Jeevan group, is currently under arrest for allegedly duping two million small investors of a total of ₹4,725.64 crore in an investor fraud dating back to 2015.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has seized five cars belonging to companies under the Samruddha Jeevan group. (REPRESE)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 10:04 PM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has seized five cars belonging to companies under the Samruddha Jeevan group.

Mahesh Motewar, managing director of the Samruddha Jeevan group, is currently under arrest for allegedly duping two million small investors of a total of 4,725.64 crore in an investor fraud dating back to 2015.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manisha Zende and deputy commissioner of police (EOW) Pankaj Deshmukh, led the team that seized the vehicles which included a Mitsubishi Pajero, a BMW and a Nissan Micra.

DCP Deshmukh said, “The group under Motewar bought a number of four- wheelers which were being used by company officials. We have appealed to the citizens to inform us if any agent is using these company cars. Once we get the information, the vehicle will immediately be seized.”

Earlier in 2018, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached Motewar’s properties spread across eight states, which included flats, offices, and commercial premises in the name of various Samruddha Jeevan group companies, and his family members and relatives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP