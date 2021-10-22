Economic Offences Wing seizes 5 cars belonging to Samruddha Jeevan group

PUNE The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has seized five cars belonging to companies under the Samruddha Jeevan group.

Mahesh Motewar, managing director of the Samruddha Jeevan group, is currently under arrest for allegedly duping two million small investors of a total of ₹4,725.64 crore in an investor fraud dating back to 2015.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manisha Zende and deputy commissioner of police (EOW) Pankaj Deshmukh, led the team that seized the vehicles which included a Mitsubishi Pajero, a BMW and a Nissan Micra.

DCP Deshmukh said, “The group under Motewar bought a number of four- wheelers which were being used by company officials. We have appealed to the citizens to inform us if any agent is using these company cars. Once we get the information, the vehicle will immediately be seized.”

Earlier in 2018, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached Motewar’s properties spread across eight states, which included flats, offices, and commercial premises in the name of various Samruddha Jeevan group companies, and his family members and relatives.