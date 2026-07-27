Education Minister’s Resignation Sparks Celebration at SPPU

A day after union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following more than a month of nationwide protests over examination paper leaks and rising unemployment; hundreds of students, youth activists and citizens gathered at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Sunday to celebrate what they described as a “youth’s victory”.

Several students from Pune who had joined the protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, recounted their experience. (HT)

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The programme titled ‘Dance for Democracy’ was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Pune near the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue on the university campus to felicitate students and activists who participated in the movement, including those who travelled to Delhi for the protest at Jantar Mantar.

The gathering echoed with slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Vande Mataram,” “Chhatra Ekta Zindabad,” “Yuva Shakti Zindabad,” “Jai Bhim,” “Inquilab Zindabad,” and “Jab Jab Sarkar Darti Hai, Hindu-Muslim Karti Hai”. Students waved the tricolour, embraced one another, distributed Melody toffees on a satirical note and other sweets to mark the occasion. Many danced to patriotic songs such as Chak De India calling it a celebration of democracy and youth power. Before the revelry began, the organisers observed two minutes of silence in honour of the students who committed suicide.

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{{^usCountry}} Several students from Pune who had joined the protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, recounted their experience. Abhishek Shelar said he had been part of the agitation from the very first day and that his parents came to know he was protesting in Delhi only after seeing the television coverage. “We did not back down despite police action. People from across the country stood with us, sending food and other essential supplies. What made this movement historic was that girls participated in equal numbers; something we have never witnessed in earlier student movements,” Shelar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several students from Pune who had joined the protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, recounted their experience. Abhishek Shelar said he had been part of the agitation from the very first day and that his parents came to know he was protesting in Delhi only after seeing the television coverage. “We did not back down despite police action. People from across the country stood with us, sending food and other essential supplies. What made this movement historic was that girls participated in equal numbers; something we have never witnessed in earlier student movements,” Shelar said. {{/usCountry}}

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Niharika Bhosale said she felt safe among fellow student protesters despite the difficult circumstances. However, she accused the Delhi police of using excessive force during the protest. “I always felt protected by the students around me, but the police action against female protesters was extremely disturbing. Women were deliberately targeted during the lathi-charge. Such action needs accountability,” she said.

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Whereas students praised the Pune police for the support extended during the protest in Pune and raised slogans such as “We love you Pune police, Delhi police hai hai” and “Andar ki baat hai, police hamare saath hai”. Pune police personnel were deployed at the venue throughout the celebrations.

Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar/SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who also attended the programme, congratulated the students and said that the movement had transcended political affiliations. “This was not the protest of any political party. That is why I chose not to speak earlier. This is a victory earned by students and young people who fought together without barriers of caste, religion or gender. The movement remained inclusive throughout,” Pawar said. He urged students to continue raising their voices against issues affecting society. “The same spirit should continue whenever there is injustice; whether it concerns farmers, education or any other public issue. Democracy becomes stronger when young people participate peacefully and fearlessly,” he said.

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Organisers said that the event was held to honour all students, youth and activists who contributed to what they termed as a historic nationwide movement. The programme concluded with students dancing, waving the national flag and reaffirming their commitment to speaking out on issues affecting education and democracy.