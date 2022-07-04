Education officer to face action if unauthorised schools in Pune found functional

Pune: The deputy director of education (DyDE) has issued a letter dated June 24 stating that action will be taken against the education officer if any unauthorised schools are found to be functional.

The education department had published a list of 51 unauthorised schools in the districts in May.

Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education, Pune said that the department has issued letter to all education officers.

“In case there are complaints from parents regarding the functioning of unauthorised schools, the education officers from that area will be held responsible and face action,” said Ukirde.

Jayashree Deshpande, president, Parents Association of Pune, said that there are two schools in Ambegaon and Sinhgad road that are running despite being declared unauthorised by the education department.

“There are parents whose children are still enrolled at these schools. Despite several intimations, the education department has not taken any action against them. The education department should have a list of unauthorised schools across Maharashtra before the start of the academic year,” said Deshpande.

According to the department, schools affiliated to the state board and other boards like Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), International Baccalaureate (IB) and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) need to obtain no-objection certificate (NoC) from the state government before starting classes.

The schools had earlier faced action under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

Education department officials noted that some of the schools in Pune district have forwarded their proposal to the state government for approval, some are pending and some have closed down, but institute owners are misguiding parents to take admissions.

“We had published a list of illegal schools running in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas,” said Ukirde.

