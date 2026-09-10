Eight get bail in shop assault case that left one dead

An additional sessions court granted bail to eight accused in a case involving the death of a man who allegedly entered a shop with two others intending to commit theft in the early hours of October 13, 2025. The bail order was uploaded on September 8.

Besides taking note of this, the court observed that the incident appeared to have occurred suddenly and that the accused lacked prior intent. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Additional Sessions Judge Sucheta M Takalikar approved the bail applications of Mukesh Bagedu Chaurasiy, Dilipkumar Shrisumai Prasad Vishwakarma, Ganesh Ramlochan Gautam, Suraj Ramkishore Soni, Mahesh Jaggu Kumar, Sunilkumar Ramsevak Soni, Ghanshyam Laxman Chaudhary and Jitendra Ramlochan Gautam.

The case was registered at Chandannagar police station under sections 105, 118(2), 127(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

The prosecution submitted that the death certificate recorded the cause as “death due to multiple injuries” and relied on CCTV footage which allegedly showed the accused beating the deceased.

The defence argued that the CCTV footage did not establish specific roles for several of the accused and that the applicants were not named in the FIR. Advocate Nagma Tandom; who represented the accused,.also highlighted that no test identification parade had been conducted.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides taking note of this, the court observed that the incident appeared to have occurred suddenly and that the accused lacked prior intent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides taking note of this, the court observed that the incident appeared to have occurred suddenly and that the accused lacked prior intent. {{/usCountry}}

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The court also noted that a co-accused had already been granted bail. “The role played by the present applicants is identical to the role played by the co-accused,” the judge observed, granting bail to the eight men on personal bonds of ₹50,000 each with one or two sureties for the like amount.

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