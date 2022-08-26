Eight suspected cases of lumpy skin disease in Pune district: officials

At least eight suspected cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle have been reported from a village in Junnar taluka, said officials. Seven bulls and one cow have been suspected to have been infected and so far there have been no deaths. The animal husbandry department is keeping a close vigil on the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lumpy skin disease is caused by the lumpy skin disease virus (LSDV), which is a virus of the capripoxvirus genus in the poxviridae family. The disease can affect cattle like cows and buffaloes.

According to officials, the cases were found in Mandave village in Junnar taluka, Pune district. As a first measure, the cattle were inspected and further treatment and precautions were taken by officials.

Dr Shivaji Vidhate, district animal husbandry officer, Zilla Parishad Pune, said that officers are on the ground to check the situation there.

“Suspected cases of lumpy skin disease were found in Akole taluka in Ahmednagar and Junnar taluka in Pune district. So far we have seen eight animals with the disease and they have been isolated. These animals are kept in isolated places so that the mosquito, insects and flies are not carrying the virus to other places. Also, spraying of Deltox liquid for insects and ticks is done,” said Dr Vidhate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the samples of these suspected cases are taken for further testing.

“Samples are also collected and further investigation will be carried out through genome sequencing and PCR tests. We have nine teams ready who are inspecting cattle from villages in 5-kilometre areas,” said Dr Vidhate.

He added that no death has been reported so far in Junnar taluka due to the disease.

“We have received vaccination for cattle. With 1,435 vaccines available, we will be inoculating all cattle around the infected village to ensure complete safety,” said Dr Vidhate.

Officials added that there are 1221 cattle, 214 buffaloes and 1820 goats in the surrounding areas.

On April 23, the first lumpy skin disease case this year was reported in Gujarat which has seen over 4,000 cattle deaths. Rajasthan also has reported around 27,000 cattle have reportedly succumbed to the virus. Since 2019, outbreaks of the disease have been reported in 20 states of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}