Elder sibling arrested in Hadapsar for killing 23-year-old over financial woes

PUNE A 28-year-old man from Hadapsar was arrested for killing his younger sibling over differences related to family finances on Monday night.

The deceased man has been identified as Pradeep alias Babu Shivaji Gouri (23), while the accused arrested is identified as Manoj Gauri (28), according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by one of their cousins of the family, Nitin Bansode (32), also a resident of Hadapsar.

The fight between the two siblings regarding money was long-standing and they had been in physical fights on Sunday (October 17) as well, according to the complaint in the case.

The complainant told the police that it was because of the rage caused by this fight that the elder sibling hit the younger one in the chest and his neck using a table fan. The internal injuries caused by the attack claimed Pradeep’s life, according to the police.

As the younger sibling collapsed he was rushed to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The hospital informed the police about the death and a case was registered against the man who was later arrested, produced in court, and remanded to police custody.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian penal code at Hadapsar police station.