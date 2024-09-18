Emotions, protests mark 28.45-hour immersion procession

The Ganesh immersion procession, marking the culmination of the 10-day festival, was completed in 28.45 hours this year, compared to 30.25 hours in 2023. The traditional procession, which began at 10.15 am on Tuesday from Belbaug Chowk, concluded at Alka Talkies Chowk by 3 pm on Wednesday, before heading to the riverbanks for immersion. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

The duration could not be reduced much despite police efforts and mandals like Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati taking out the idol for immersion early.

A total of 452 mandals participated in the procession, including 131 on Laxmi Road, 170 on Tilak Road, 54 on Kumthekar Road, and 97 on Kelkar Road, according to the police data. Thousands of devotees lined the streets to witness the five-kilometre procession. The Maharashtra Mitra Mandal from Bhavani Peth was the last to reach Alka Talkies Chowk on Wednesday.

Smooth procession for “Manache Ganpati”

The five revered “Manache Ganpati” — Shri Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, and Kesariwada — completed their immersion by 7.30 pm on Tuesday. By midnight, the processions for these prominent mandals were concluded, allowing for a smoother flow for other mandals.

The Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, the main attraction, began its procession at 4 pm on Tuesday, several hours earlier than its traditional midnight slot, concluding immersion at Panchaleshwar Ghat by 8.56 p.m. Mahesh Suryawanshi, treasurer, Dagdusheth Halwai Trust, said, “This is the second year we started early to reduce pressure on the administration and ensure that people do not face difficulties the next day.”

Following the immersion of Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, other prominent mandals such as Hutatma Babu Genu, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari, Akhil Mandai, and Gilbya Maruti completed their immersions early Wednesday morning.

Emotions, protests

This year’s immersion was not without its moments of tension. On Wednesday morning, several mandals on Tilak Road protested after the police halted the use of sound systems, citing noise pollution guidelines. Volunteers staged a sit-in accusing authorities of selectively enforcing rules. Senior police officials, including Praveen Chorbele of Pune Police Vighanharta Nyas, intervened to resolve the issue after a two-hour delay.

In another incident, a minor fire broke out on a chariot during the procession at Ganpati Chowk, triggered by fireworks igniting decorations. Quick action by volunteers prevented any major mishap.

Law and order efforts

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar praised both the mandals and the police force for ensuring a peaceful immersion. “I commend the police staff for maintaining law and order during the 30-hour bandobast,” he said. Kumar also noted that noise pollution and other violations were recorded, and appropriate action would be taken after analysis.

Despite a generally smooth procession, some theft incidents were reported, including phone and gold chain snatchings. Police are investigating these cases.

Chariots stuck under metro bridge

Some chariots of mandals were stuck on Jungli Maharaj road beneath the Metro rail bridge near Balgandharva auditorium. Earlier, some mandals had asked Maha-Metro to remove the bridge temporarily which the latter refused.

Heavy police deployment

Over 6,500 police personnel were deployed across Pune to maintain order during the immersion. This included four additional police commissioners, 10 deputy commissioners, 28 assistant commissioners, 131 inspectors, and 653 sub-inspectors. Special Reserve Police Force (SRPF) teams and 400 home guards were also stationed across the city.

Mix of tradition and speed

The procession, known for its vibrant displays and devotion, concluded faster than last year due to better coordination and the early participation of key mandals. As per tradition, each mandal showcased its artistic displays while moving through Belbaug Chowk, with Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai’s grand chariot drawing the most attention.

This year, the chariot was designed with a theme replicating the Jatoli Shiva Temple, featuring a large Rudraksha mounted on a serpent’s crest, along with 23 Nandi faces and 18 crystal chandeliers, making it a spectacle for the crowd.