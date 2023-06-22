Employee of private firm in Pune booked for 10 lakh fraud

In a case of financial misappropriation, an employee of a private courier company from Chakan has been accused of embezzling ₹10 lakh from the company’s funds.

The incident occurred between April 1, 2022, and October 19, 2022, in Chakan, and a complaint regarding the incident was lodged by Vivek Anil Gortmare, at Chakan police station on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused, identified as Sagar Lahu Dhere from Khed, has been charged with fraudulent activities.

According to the police, the accused was an employee at the Chakan branch of a private courier company and in six months, he allegedly siphoned off a staggering sum of ₹10.06 lakh from the company’s transactions.

Once the company discovered the fraudulent activities, Vivek Anil Gortmare wasted no time in reporting the matter to the authorities, resulting in the filing of a case against the accused at the Chakan Police Station.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 420 and 408 and the police have initiated a thorough investigation in this case.

