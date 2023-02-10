Employer convicted for avoiding payment of PF dues by Pune court

PUNE The judicial magistrate first class court, Pune has convicted Aditya Multi Services and its employer, Vikramaditya Varnekar for an offence punishable under Section 14 of the EPF and MP Act, 1952, for non-payment of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) dues of its employees.

The court sentenced the employer to undergo imprisonment till rising of the court and to pay a fine of ₹5,000 in default to the office of Provident Fund Commissioner, Pune under Section 357 of Cr. PC.

PF commissioner’s office, Pune filed the prosecution case against Aditya Multi Services, Navi Peth and the employer Varnekar for avoiding payment of provident fund dues of ₹9.45 lakh and thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 14 of the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

During the proceedings, the accused pleaded guilty before the court.

The court, considering the deposit of the entire amount in two instalments by the accused, took a lenient view and imposed punishment of imprisonment till raising of the Court and a fine.

