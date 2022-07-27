ESR report states Pune citizens moving to electric, solar options to save costs
Pune citizens are now becoming environment friendly with many of them leaning towards using solar powered devices and electric vehicles.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday published the Draft Environment Status Report (ESR) for the year 2021-2022, that includes the status of various environment related elements.
According to the report, there is a four-to-six-fold growth in the electric vehicles. Citizens have also generated 16.20 crore units of power from solar energy.
The reason behind the environment sensitive shift is economics, as electric vehicles are affordable that the conventional fuel prices. The same is with power, as citizens are now preferring to install solar power units to save costs, stated the report.
As per the report, 1,450 electric vehicles were registered in 2020. In 2021, there was a growth of 4.28% and 6,219 e-vehicles were registered. Till May 2022, the demand for e-vehicles is increasing and 8,220 vehicles have been registered with the Pune RTO.
PMC environment officer Mangesh Dighe said, “We collected the data from various departments and found that electric vehicles and solar power units are becoming popular among the citizens. It is a welcome move for making city’s environment better.”
As per the ESR report, in 2019-20 12.17 crore units were generated through solar power and in 2020-21 16.20 crore unit power was generated. A total of 58,228 citizens installed solar heater in this year.
Headline: Future is electric
Solar power generated by citizens
2019-20 - 12.17 crore units
2020-21 - 16.20 crore units
Electric vehicles in Pune
2020- 1,450
2021- 6,219
2022 (Till May) - 8,220
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
