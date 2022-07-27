ESR report states Pune citizens moving to electric, solar options to save costs

Pune citizens are now becoming environment friendly with many of them leaning towards using solar powered devices and electric vehicles.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday published the Draft Environment Status Report (ESR) for the year 2021-2022, that includes the status of various environment related elements.

According to the report, there is a four-to-six-fold growth in the electric vehicles. Citizens have also generated 16.20 crore units of power from solar energy.

The reason behind the environment sensitive shift is economics, as electric vehicles are affordable that the conventional fuel prices. The same is with power, as citizens are now preferring to install solar power units to save costs, stated the report.

As per the report, 1,450 electric vehicles were registered in 2020. In 2021, there was a growth of 4.28% and 6,219 e-vehicles were registered. Till May 2022, the demand for e-vehicles is increasing and 8,220 vehicles have been registered with the Pune RTO.

PMC environment officer Mangesh Dighe said, “We collected the data from various departments and found that electric vehicles and solar power units are becoming popular among the citizens. It is a welcome move for making city’s environment better.”

As per the ESR report, in 2019-20 12.17 crore units were generated through solar power and in 2020-21 16.20 crore unit power was generated. A total of 58,228 citizens installed solar heater in this year.

Headline: Future is electric

Solar power generated by citizens

2019-20 - 12.17 crore units

2020-21 - 16.20 crore units

Electric vehicles in Pune

2020- 1,450

2021- 6,219

2022 (Till May) - 8,220