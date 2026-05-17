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Exhibition explores link between art, neuroscience & perception

Exhibition ‘The Art of Perception’ is drawing visitors into a world where art meets neuroscience, using interactive installations and sensory experiences to explore how the human mind perceives reality

Published on: May 17, 2026 07:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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PUNE: An immersive exhibition in Pune titled ‘The Art of Perception’ is drawing visitors into a world where art meets neuroscience, using interactive installations and sensory experiences to explore how the human mind perceives reality.

Exhibition ‘The Art of Perception’ is drawing visitors into a world where art meets neuroscience, using interactive installations and sensory experiences to explore how the human mind perceives reality. (HT)

The exhibition has been organised by the ARISA Foundation at RRBCEA, Empress Garden, from March 30 to May 17 as part of the foundation’s annual ‘Creative lab festival’ focused on art, science and sensory exploration.

Spread across seven immersive zones, the exhibition examines themes such as perception, bias, neurodiversity and emotional responses through a mix of visual art, technology and psychology-based experiences.

“The exhibit is the brainchild of a neuroscientist and an artist, Kohinoor and Hansika, respectively. It is built around principles of neuro aesthetics, psychology and neuroscience,” said Tanvi, a research assistant with the foundation.

One of the installations titled ‘Effection: Perception begins in the body’ uses a heartbeat tracker clipped to visitors’ fingers. The participants’ pulse alters the room’s lights and soundscape in real time, introducing visitors to the concept of biofeedback.

According to visitors, the exhibition offers a rare opportunity to understand the connection between science, emotions and artistic expression. “It made me think about how closely art and science are connected. The neurodiversity section was especially moving,” said one visitor.

According to the organisers, the exhibition also seeks to spark conversations around mental health, sensory awareness and the way humans interpret the world around them.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Exhibition explores link between art, neuroscience & perception
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