pune news

Extension of deadline to prepare Pune ward structure is an administrative decision: Ajit Pawar

By considering geographical areas, at some places they require more time. It is an administrative decision and the state government does not interfere in the process, says Pawar,amid BJP allegations of delaying Pune municipal polls
After Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar wrote a letter to the state election commission and requested an extension of 15 days to prepare the draft ward structure for the upcoming municipal election, the state election commission had extended the deadline to November 30. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 07:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE After Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar wrote a letter to the state election commission and requested an extension of 15 days to prepare the draft ward structure for the upcoming municipal election, the state election commission had extended the deadline to November 30.

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister, who was in the city on Saturday, said, “By considering geographical areas, at some places they require more time. It is an administrative decision and the state government does not interfere in the process. Even elections for some municipal councils have already been announced.”

Opposition parties have alleged that the municipal administration is helping Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to delay the civic election.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Joshi blamed the NCP and said, “As the current situation is in favour of BJP, NCP wants to delay the municipal elections.”

Inquiry in recruitment process

After 23 villages were merged in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits recently, there are allegations about excess recruitment in municipal corporations.

Pawar said,” There are complaints about excess recruitment in transition time. The administration will conduct inquiry and will take appropriate decision soon.”

