Extremely heavy rain possible, red alert issued for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur : IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts of western Maharashtra on Wednesday indicating extremely heavy rainfall and an orange alert for Mumbai till July 10, after heavy rains lashed various parts of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert indicates very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rainfall and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

“Extremely heavy rainfall activity to occur at isolated places and ghat sections of Pune and Satara on July 7 and 8 and till July 9 at Kolhapur district. Chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated parts in Mumbai till 10 July,’ said IMD in its statement.

“The low-pressure area now lies over Kutch and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid tropospheric levels tilting south westwards with height. It is likely to move further westwards and become less marked during the next 24 hours,’ said IMD officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IMD officials further told that, the monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. Its western end is very likely to shift gradually northwards from Thursday.

IMD alert further stated that, considering red alert for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur region the impact could be in the form of localised landslides, occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall, localised flooding, damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation, water logging in low lying areas and disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time. IMD in its statement mentioned that, it may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments.

Since it was raining in the many parts of the state for the past few days, the district administrations have issued warning to people staying in low lying areas, on the banks of the rivers and hilly regions to remain vigilant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As of now,55 lightning deaths have been reported in the state of Maharashtra. Considering the heavy downpour in the state, eight NDRF teams have been deployed across the state as a part of precautionary measures.