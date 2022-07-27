Eyeing more Centre’s funds, PMC to cover all Metro extension routes under single DPR

Though Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has submitted a draft detailed project report (DPR) for two corridors, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to cover all extension routes in a single DPR. The civic body will get 20 per cent contribution from the central government for the Metro project if all extensions are submitted in phase 2 DPR.

Srinivas Bonala, head, PMC project department, said, “We have received DPR for two extension corridors. Clubbing all extension routes in a single DPR as part of Pune Metro phase 2 project will help us get maximum contribution from central and state governments. Last time, PMC approved the Swargate to Katraj route and received only 10 per cent of central funds.”

Atul Gadgil, project director, Maha-Metro, said, “Covering all extensions under the second phase would help in getting more funds from the central government. We would submit a DPR covering all routes to PMC either by this month-end or next few weeks.”

Recently, the central and state governments approved the Swargate to Katraj metro route submitted by PMC.

According to a Maha-Metro official, as per the policy, the central and state governments clear an extension route and provide only 10 per cent share of total project cost as it only needs the approval of urban development ministry and not the cabinet committee. However, the state and PMC have to increase their fund share to fill the gap. Hence, clubbing all extensions under a DPR will financially benefit the civic body.

As PMC’s share increased in the Swargate-Katraj metro route, Opposition parties Nationalist Congress Party, Congress and Shiv Sena criticised the Centre for giving less share.

“It is a national policy that to get speedy nod for extension of a particular corridor and avoid administrative processes like nod from finance department and cabinet committee, the Centre will clear the plan and give 10 per cent share,” the official said.

