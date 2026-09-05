Fadnavis compares DJ noise to ‘earthquake’, seeks consensus on curbing loud music

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday likened the noise generated by DJ systems to that of an “earthquake”, and said the state government is working to build a consensus on restricting the use of high-decibel DJ systems during festivals and called for a return to traditional ways of celebrating.

The chief minister also condemned the alleged assault on activist Vidyanand Bapat. (HT FILE)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fadnavis’s remarks came amid growing demands from citizens to restrict the use of loudspeakers during the forthcoming Ganpati festival and concerns over several Dahi Handi organisers planning large-scale celebrations despite police directions to limit sound systems.

“Festivals acquire greater significance when celebrated traditionally, but practices developed over the years cannot be eliminated only through legal action. To do away with such practices, there is a need to have a consensus by holding dialogue among all stakeholders. We need to move towards celebrating festivals in a traditional manner,” he said.

“Our experience is that wherever discussions have been held, 90 to 95 per cent of people agree. Therefore, this has to happen through discussion and, once that is done, a policy can be framed and an order issued,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The noise generated from a DJ system is similar to the noise of an ‘earthquake’. I have spoken with the Pune police commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, who informed me that a consensus has been reached on issues that cause distress to the people during the festival, like the use of DJs during the festival,” Fadnavis said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The noise generated from a DJ system is similar to the noise of an ‘earthquake’. I have spoken with the Pune police commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, who informed me that a consensus has been reached on issues that cause distress to the people during the festival, like the use of DJs during the festival,” Fadnavis said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The chief minister also condemned the alleged assault on activist Vidyanand Bapat.

“There can be different points of view, and people can be on either side, but violence is not right. Everyone should put forward their views,” he said.

Bapat, who has been vocal against the use of DJs and loudspeakers during festivals and was campaigning against noise pollution during Ganeshotsav, was assaulted on Thursday on Tilak Road.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police face Dahi Handi enforcement test

Pune police are preparing to enforce noise restrictions with four bass and four top loudspeakers during Saturday’s Dahi Handi celebrations, with several mandals planning large-scale events across the city.

Kumar has directed mandals to restrict their sound systems to four bass and four top speakers. However, police officials said some mandals appeared reluctant to comply and were preparing for celebrations on a larger scale.

Kumar said, “We are not waiting for complaints from citizens to take action. Our enforcement is completely suo motu, based on intelligence inputs, police patrolling and field information. Our teams are proactively monitoring locations across the city and intervening wherever sound systems are found to be unauthorised or operating in violation of prescribed norms,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The availability of reliable noise-monitoring data, however, could pose a challenge. During the Ganesh festival, noise levels are monitored by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) through an independent agency, while the College of Engineering, Pune Technological University (COEP Technological University) also records noise levels, particularly along procession routes on the final day.

For Dahi Handi, there is no designated agency undertaking citywide noise monitoring, leaving the police to rely largely on their own monitoring mechanisms.

Balasaheb Kukde, Pune regional head, MPCB, said the board had trained police personnel in noise monitoring and could assist if formally requested.

“The board has provided noise-monitoring training to police officials and, if asked, we will also assist the department in conducting noise monitoring for the Dahi Handi festival. However, I am not aware of any formal request being received from Pune police so far,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The police have deployed their own personnel and equipment at various locations. Kumar said 110 decibel meters had been deployed across Pune to monitor sound levels generated by loudspeakers and other sound-amplifying equipment.

“We will continue this monitoring throughout the festive period, and strict action will be initiated under the noise pollution rules against organisers found violating the prescribed limits,” Kumar said.