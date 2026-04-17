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Fadnavis hints at concessions on building-related premiums for charitable hospitals

Fadnavis said that charitable hospitals play a crucial role in public healthcare but often face financial strain

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:48 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
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Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the state government will consider granting concessions on building-related premiums to charitable hospitals, noting that such institutions are currently charged on par with commercial establishments despite the social role that they play.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, among others, were present during the event at Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences (LMIMS) at Nandoshi , on Thursday. (HT )

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences (LMIMS) at Nandoshi, Fadnavis said that charitable hospitals play a crucial role in public healthcare but often face financial strain. “Charitable hospitals are doing significant work, but the premiums charged for their buildings are similar to commercial establishments. We should consider providing some exemption. The government will try to offer relief in the coming days,” he said.

Fadnavis also assured infrastructure support for the LMIMS project, including road access, water supply and expedited clearances. “The state will ensure access roads to Nandoshi, provide reliable water supply, and fast-track permissions for charitable institutions with appropriate concessions,” he said.

The event, organised by the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation, was attended by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and presided over by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Members of the Mangeshkar and Bhosale families, including Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Anand Bhosale, were present along with the trustees and medical professionals.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Fadnavis hints at concessions on building-related premiums for charitable hospitals
Home / Cities / Pune / Fadnavis hints at concessions on building-related premiums for charitable hospitals
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