Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Maharashtra Police should take suo-motu action over the alleged suicide of a 23-year-old woman in Pune, and questioned whether the police are under some kind of pressure in connection with the case.

Some social media posts have claimed that the woman, who died after falling from a building in Pune's Hadapsar area on February 8, was in a relationship with a cabinet minister in the state.

According to Wanwadi police, who have registered a case of accidental death, there was no suicide note.

Earlier, Fadnavis on Friday said his office received 12 clips of conversation between two persons linked to the woman's death, and he had forwarded them to the Director General of Police.

Talking to reporters at the Nagpur airport on Sunday, Fadnavis said he feels the police action in the case is "not as serious as it should have been".

Hence, the question arises whether the police are under some kind of pressure, he said.

The clips related to this case are very clear and on the basis of these clips, the police should take sou-motu (on their own) action, he said.

"The voice in the clip is very easily recognisable by all, and police should also reveal whose voice is there in that clip which is being hidden by the police," the former state chief minister said without taking any name.

An offence should be registered and truth should come out before people, he said.

