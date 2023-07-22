Grocery shop owner extorts 5.58 lakh from pharmacist posing as CBI officer, held

The police on Thursday arrested a grocery shop owner for extorting ₹5.58 lakh from a pharmacist in the neighbourhood by posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer.

A case has been registered against the accused at Chinchwad police station under Sections 384, 388, 389, 170, 171 of the IPC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Suresh Jasaram Chaudhari, 32, of Sant Tukaramnagar in Pimpri.

As per the complaint filed by the victim Mangilal Ghisaram Chaudhari, 37, residing near Chinchwad railway station, between December 8 and December 25, 2022, the accused have taken ₹5.58 lakh from him by issuing threat of arrest.

According to the complaint, the accused first visited Chaudhari’s medical shop and showing his fake CBI identity card claimed that one person is in a critical condition after taking medicines sold from the shop. The accused also threatened that the complainant may be arrested for selling illegal drugs.

To avoid police action, the complainant paid the accused money whenever the latter paid a visit. Later, on coming to know that other pharmacists are also duped in a similar manner, Chaudhari filed a complaint at Chinchwad police station on July 20. Police arrested the accused on Thursday.

