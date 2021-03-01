Farmer arrested for shooting neighbour dead over common water stream

A 40-year-old farmer from Mulshi area of Pune was shot dead on Monday afternoon by his neighbour over an issue of a water stream that runs through both their farmlands. The shooter was arrested by Pune rural police on Monday evening while trying to flee the village.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Ragu Sathe, while the arrested man was identified as Bapu Jore (30) both residents of Malin village in Mulshi.

“It was a gun that was used to kill animals or in a village fare to burst balloons. It uses pellets so it is difficult to say how many were fired before the doctor’s report arrives,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Pune rural police.

Jore was found by the officials of Paud police station who are investigating the case. The issue was not long-standing and had come up only recently. The police do not have a record of previous fights between the families.

The deceased had around 40 cows that used the stream as a source of drinking water.

“There is a stream of water that runs through their fields. The deceased used to walk his cattle through there and they drank from it. In summers, it generally dries up and Jore was filling up the flowing stream to create a walking pathway and close the flow. They had a fight about it and Jore brought a gun from his possession and fired at Sathe,” said senior police inspector Amol Dhumal of Paud police station.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code along with the relevant sections of Arms Act was registered at Paud police station.