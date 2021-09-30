Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farmer duped of 45 lakh in loan fraud in Pune; relatives, former bank manager booked

A former manager at a bank in Pune and three others were booked for using a farmer’s details to get a loan sanctioned in his name, without his knowledge, according to the police
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:21 AM IST
PUNE: A former manager at a bank in Pune and three others were booked for using a customer’s details to get a loan sanctioned in his name, without his knowledge, according to the police. The complaint was lodged by Vikas Patil (42), a farmer from Bambavade in Palus, Sangli.

The complainant told the police that the loan was sanctioned in his name in October 2019 when he was trying to secure a loan for 10 lakh. The men allegedly used the documents, including a blank cheque, provided by the complainant and got a loan sanctioned.

“The three accused are relatives of the man and the bank manager is suspected to have helped them. One of the accused was the guarantor in the loan application by the complainant. The complainant applied for a loan and he never got it. Two years later, for some financial work he got his cibil score checked and found that it was low. That is when he realised that there is an unpaid loan worth 45 lakh in his name,” said assistant inspector Mohan Salvi of Khadki police station who is investigating the case.

The man had asked for a loan of 10 lakh and the men used the documents to get a loan of 45 lakh and did not give the original loan amount to the complainant, according to the police.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Khadki police station.

