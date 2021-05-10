Father allegedly slits throat of year-old son before killing wife and himself

A family of three, including a year-old infant was found dead in Kadam Wak Vasti area of Haveli taluka in Pune. The incident came to light on Sunday morning, according to the police.

The man is suspected to have killed the child and his wife before dying by suicide.

The deceased man was identified as Hanumant Shinde (38), while his wife was identified as Pradnya Shinde (28) and their year-old son was identified as Shivtej Shinde, according to police.

“The man was unemployed and due to financial constraints strangled his wife and slit their child’s throat before hanging himself in the bedroom,” read a statement from officials of Loni Kalbhor police station.

The man’s father Daryappa Shinde has lodged a complaint and a case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Loni Kalbhor police station.

The couple had two other children including their eldest son and younger daughter.

However, the daughter and son were in the living room with their grandfather when the murder was committed.

“He used to be a driver on a cement truck. His father used to do the same when he was working, and his brother also works in the same profession. The brother, who is the breadwinner in the family and lives in the same house, was at work when it happened. The deceased man was in a state where he had stopped talking and stopped going to any kind of work,” said Kalyanrao Vidhate, assistant commissioner of police, Hadapsar division, Pune police.

“He used to work as a driver but had to let go of that job last year. Since then, he did some odd jobs and his father had gotten him the job of a helper in a private company but around one week ago, he had left it saying it was not for him,” said police inspector (crime) Subhash Kale of Loni Kalbhor police station.

A family of three, including a year-old infant was found dead in Kadam Wak Vasti area of Haveli taluka in Pune. The incident came to light on Sunday morning, according to the police. The man is suspected to have killed the child and his wife before dying by suicide. The deceased man was identified as Hanumant Shinde (38), while his wife was identified as Pradnya Shinde (28) and their year-old son was identified as Shivtej Shinde, according to police. “The man was unemployed and due to financial constraints strangled his wife and slit their child’s throat before hanging himself in the bedroom,” read a statement from officials of Loni Kalbhor police station. The man’s father Daryappa Shinde has lodged a complaint and a case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Loni Kalbhor police station. The couple had two other children including their eldest son and younger daughter. However, the daughter and son were in the living room with their grandfather when the murder was committed. “He used to be a driver on a cement truck. His father used to do the same when he was working, and his brother also works in the same profession. The brother, who is the breadwinner in the family and lives in the same house, was at work when it happened. The deceased man was in a state where he had stopped talking and stopped going to any kind of work,” said Kalyanrao Vidhate, assistant commissioner of police, Hadapsar division, Pune police. “He used to work as a driver but had to let go of that job last year. Since then, he did some odd jobs and his father had gotten him the job of a helper in a private company but around one week ago, he had left it saying it was not for him,” said police inspector (crime) Subhash Kale of Loni Kalbhor police station. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Ramwadi underpass diversion causing inconvenience to commuters Pune market faces shortage of Konkan Alphonso, traders say price unlikely to come down Minor booked for attacking man who allegedly caught his theft Despite centralised Remdesivir distribution, cops recover 27 vials from black market