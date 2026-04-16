Father-son booked for defrauding 54-year-old woman of 40 lakh

The Khadak police on Tuesday registered a case against a father-son duo for allegedly cheating a 54-year-old woman of ₹40 lakh by luring her with promises of 40% returns on a real estate investment. Based on a complaint filed by Ratandevi Kantilaal Oswal of Jai Bhavani Society in Bhavani Peth, the police have booked Anil Kataria, 60, and his son Rahul Anil Kataria, 35, of Precious Gem Society in Koregaon Park.

Based on a complaint filed by Ratandevi Kantilaal Oswal of Jai Bhavani Society in Bhavani Peth, the police have booked Anil Kataria, 60, and his son Rahul Anil Kataria, 35, of Precious Gem Society in Koregaon Park. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The fraud is said to have taken place between November 2022 and April 13, 2026.

According to the police, the complainant was introduced to the father-son duo by a familiar contact, an investment agent.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly approached Oswal with an offer: invest ₹40 lakh in a real estate deal and earn unusually high returns of 40%. They promised her a monthly payout of ₹1.6 lakh and assured that the principal amount would be returned whenever she needed it.

Between August and October 2023, she reportedly received the promised monthly payments before it stopped without clear explanation. The accused later issued three cheques worth ₹40 lakh, but it bounced due to signature mismatches.

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{{^usCountry}} Soon, phone calls went unanswered, and meetings were avoided, and she discovered that the accused had vacated their Koregaon Park residence, forcing her to approach the Khadak police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon, phone calls went unanswered, and meetings were avoided, and she discovered that the accused had vacated their Koregaon Park residence, forcing her to approach the Khadak police. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We registered a case on April 14,” said inspector Shashikant Chavan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We registered a case on April 14,” said inspector Shashikant Chavan. {{/usCountry}}

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