FDA: No action against hotels based on social media posts alone

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Pune region has announced that it will not take action against hotels and eateries solely on the basis of videos or posts shared on social media, said officials on Saturday, adding that formal complaint is mandatory. In recent months, several videos alleging poor hygiene and food safety violations at restaurants have gone viral. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“With advances in technology, there is a possibility that such videos could be digitally altered or even AI-generated,” said Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner, FDA, Pune region.

“Posts on social media are not a legal process in case of food safety and hygiene violations. For swift action, people must register complaints with details. If a customer has faced or come across a violation of any Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS), 2006 and FSS Regulations, 2011, they should file a complaint with FDA,” he said.

In recent months, several videos alleging poor hygiene and food safety violations at restaurants have gone viral. However, FDA pointed out that no official complaint makes it difficult to initiate action. Officials said suo moto inspection was carried out based on complaints.

According to officials, following a customer complaint of a dead cockroach found in a bowl of soup at Bhiwandi Darbar Hotel in Camp in July, FDA visited the eatery and temporarily suspended the food licence.

FDA has urged citizens to submit written or online complaints, besides using toll-free helpline 1800222365.