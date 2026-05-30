FDA seizes 73 lakh worth of misleading medicines in statewide crackdown

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, has launched a statewide crackdown on misleading drug advertisements and misbranded medicines, seizing products worth more than ₹73.24 lakh across seven regions.

Following directions from FDA commissioner Tukaram Munde, FDA officials launched the drive simultaneously in Pune, Mumbai, Konkan, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The action was carried out on Friday as per the provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, against manufacturers and sellers allegedly promoting medicines through misleading claims and advertisements.

Following directions from FDA commissioner Tukaram Munde, FDA officials launched the drive simultaneously in Pune, Mumbai, Konkan, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions. The directions were issued by commissioner Mundhe on May 25.

The administration said they have noticed a rise in advertisements claiming guaranteed cures, miraculous results and treatment for serious diseases through Ayurvedic products. Several such claims are prohibited under existing laws.

Munde said, “Strict legal action, including direct prosecution before courts, will be initiated against those found violating norms. Safe food and medicines are a fundamental right of every citizen, and ensuring their availability and quality remains our foremost responsibility. We are committed to discharging this duty promptly, effectively and with utmost seriousness.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to the FDA, raids were conducted at 12 Ayurvedic medicine establishments across seven districts, resulting in large-scale seizures of medicines carrying objectionable claims. A significant portion of the seized stock comprised products manufactured by Divya Pharmacy, Haridwar, which were allegedly being sold in violation of advertising and drug regulations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the FDA, raids were conducted at 12 Ayurvedic medicine establishments across seven districts, resulting in large-scale seizures of medicines carrying objectionable claims. A significant portion of the seized stock comprised products manufactured by Divya Pharmacy, Haridwar, which were allegedly being sold in violation of advertising and drug regulations. {{/usCountry}}

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In the Pune division alone, officials seized products worth ₹14.68 lakh linked to the manufacturer. The largest seizure was reported from the Konkan division, where products worth ₹18.58 lakh were confiscated. Similar action was taken in the Nagpur, Nashik, Mumbai, Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions.

Apart from Ayurvedic products, the Pune division also seized misbranded allopathic medicines worth ₹21.83 lakh during inspections. The total value of medicines seized during the statewide operation stands at ₹73,24,656, according to official figures released by the FDA.

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