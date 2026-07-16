FDA shuts shop owned by Siya Goyal’s father

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered the closure of B.G. Goyal & Company, a dry fruits and spices shop in Market Yard owned by Praveen Goyal, father of murder accused Siya Goyal, after seizing food products worth ₹8.14 lakh over suspected adulteration and labelling violations, officials said on Wednesday.

The business is owned by the father of Siya, who is in judicial custody in connection with the alleged murder of 26-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal. (PTI)

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The action was taken on Tuesday as part of the FDA’s statewide “Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra” enforcement drive. Officials collected four food samples, including turmeric powder sold under the Sant and Sadhu brands, sesame seeds and soybean chunks, and seized 4,172 kg of food products valued at ₹8.14 lakh.

The business is owned by the father of Siya, who is in judicial custody in connection with the alleged murder of 26-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal. Police have alleged that Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, pushed Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18. The couple had got engaged in February and were scheduled to marry later this year.

The statewide drive also led to the seizure of food products worth ₹8.33 lakh from three establishments across the Pune division, while prohibited food items worth ₹22,789 were confiscated from three establishments in Pune and Kolhapur.

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{{^usCountry}} Joint commissioner (food), Pune division, DV Bhogawade said strict action against food safety violations would continue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joint commissioner (food), Pune division, DV Bhogawade said strict action against food safety violations would continue. {{/usCountry}}

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