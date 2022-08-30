FDA to keep watch on Ganpati mandal sweets

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will monitor sweets distributed by Ganpati mandals.

Sanjay Naragude, joint commissioner, FDA, said that mandals should maintain cleanliness while preparing and distributing sweets or “prasad” during the Ganesh festival.

“We are celebrating Ganeshotsav without restrictions after two years. FDA will monitor the quality of sweets distributed by mandals. There have been multiple incidents in the past wherein many devotees have fallen sick because of unhygienic food preparations. Many devotees bring sweets to distribute after “pooja” at mandals but they may be prepared under unhygienic conditions. And may cause indigestion and other related diseases,” he said.

“Mandals should test the quality of material used to prepare sweets. The places where these sweets are prepared should also be hygienic. The sweets should contain dry products to ensure longer shelf life,” said Naragude.

FDA officials will test products like khoya, sweets, cooking oils to check adulteration.