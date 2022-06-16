Fergusson College decision to charge entry for walkers sees mixed response

PUNE The decision by Fergusson College authorities to charge money for morning and evening walks from Thursday (June 16) has received a mixed response from people.

As per the notice by the college authorities, people coming for walks will have to pay ₹100 for a month, ₹500 for six months and ₹900 for a year. They will be issued a pass after submitting photocopy of Aadhaar card and two passport size photos.

Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) have started charging walkers from January.

Such notices were also put by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in June 2021, however, it faced severe criticism and the university had to withdraw the order.

“The decision is fair enough as it will not give entry to miscreants as I have noticed many youths who are not even students come on the college premises. The fee is also very nominal,” said Aman Shaikh, a regular walker at Fergusson College road.

Sudesh Gokhale, another walker, said, “A fee will keep miscreants at bay and increase our security on the premises.”

Mahesh Athavale, the vice-chairman of the Deccan Education Society, said, “The decision is taken for security purposes. To avoid theft, there is a pressing need to upgrade security inside the campus. Besides, security measures – such as a pass system – are also of utmost importance for students and staff members staying inside the campus. Some people use the campus for consuming alcohol. The amount collected by issuing passes will be utilised for a better, cleaner and secure campus. Security staff have also been told to increase security standards.”

Nikita Shah, who goes for a walk with two daughters in the evening, said, “Instead of charging money they should have increased security at the gates of the college. Many times, I have seen security guards are missing from Gate no 2.”

Madhavi Surve, who does cycling on the premises, said, “I have enjoyed cycling since I was a student in the college. I think taking fees from all is not a good idea, senior citizens should have been excluded. Why pinch their pockets as many of them are surviving on pension money.”