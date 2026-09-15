FIR against firm for allegedly charging 30% of staff salaries

PUNE: Police have registered an FIR against Aundh-based IT firm Creative Web Solutions and six others for allegedly collecting money from employees on the promise of jobs and salaries, with around 38 employees claiming they were cheated of ₹75.13 lakh.

Police file FIR against Aundh-based IT firm Creative Web Solutions and six others for allegedly collecting money from employees on the promise of jobs and salaries. (HT)

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The FIR was registered at Chaturshringi police station on Saturday against chief executive officer (CEO) Ankush Wankhede, managing director (MD) Tejashree Khatal, human resources (HR) official Prasanna Ambekar, Sagar Shelar, Manasi Shelar and others.

According to the complaint filed by Archana Indulkar, 39, of Phursungi, who holds a Master of Computer Science degree, the alleged fraud took place between May 5 and September 12. Around 38 employees have approached the police, claiming that they were asked to pay 30% of their annual salary package to the firm in connection with their employment.

The employees alleged that the firm shut down about four months ago without paying their salaries for the preceding four months. Indulkar said she and other employees had paid between ₹1 lakh and ₹3 lakh each to the firm. The total amount allegedly collected from the employees is ₹75.13 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainants have submitted bank transaction records, screenshots and other documents to the police. Their statements have also been recorded as part of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainants have submitted bank transaction records, screenshots and other documents to the police. Their statements have also been recorded as part of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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The Federation of Information Technology Employees (FITE) has been pursuing the matter with the police and other authorities on behalf of the affected employees.

Chilumula Rajnikanth, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 4), said, “We have filed an FIR based on the complaint filed by the victim, and search for the accused is underway.”

“We thank the police for their support and for registering the FIR. The employees have lost their hard-earned money and are seeking justice,” said Prashant Pandit, secretary, FITE Maharashtra.

FITE has urged the police to conduct a detailed investigation, trace the alleged financial transactions and identify all those responsible. It has also sought protection for the complainants from threats, pressure or further financial exploitation during the investigation.

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Chaturshringi police station filed a case under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.