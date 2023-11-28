FIR against Redbird aviation school for non-cooperation, obstructing DGCA officials in probe

The Baramati Taluka Police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against flying training school Redbird Flight Training Academy on Monday, officials said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on October 22 suspended flying at all bases of Redbird following two crashes in quick succession and conducted a special maintenance audit of the aviation training institute.

The DGCA had also ordered probe into crashes. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, which is probing the crashes at Redbird alleged non-cooperation in the probe by the training institute.

According to senior police inspector Prabhakar More, following the complaint, FIR has been lodged under IPC Sections 353 (deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 186 (punishment for obstructing any public servant in the discharge of public functions).

“The investigation team of DGCA which was here to probe the lapses into an aircraft accident of the academy was not given necessary co-operation and the company officials created obstruction and prevented the government officials from discharging their duties,” said More.

Calls and text message to Redbird officials did not evoke response till the time of going to press.

The Delhi-based flying institute has been in operation since 2017 and has base locations of the academy at Baramati in Pune district, Lilabari in Assam, Gulbarga and Belgaum in Karnataka, Seoni in Madhya Pradesh and Colombo (Sri Lanka).

On October 19, the training institute’s Tecnam P2008JC (single engine) aircraft VT-RBC took off from runway 11 at Baramati with sole occupant on board. During the initial climb at around 100ft, the crew experienced engine related snagging and loss of power. Crew decided to discontinue the sortie and crash landed just outside the fence towards the north of the field.

The second incident took place on 22 October and involved a Tecnam P2008JC single-engine aircraft VT-RBT. It had two occupants, an instructor and a trainee, who were carrying out general flying training sortie at Baramati. While climbing to a cleared altitude of 2,500 feet, the aircraft experienced loss of power. The instructor discontinued the sortie and carried out a forced landing, resulting in the aircraft turning upside down. The landing gear, propeller, wings and fuselage were damaged.

